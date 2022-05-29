HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 920.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,533. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

