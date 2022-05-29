HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

