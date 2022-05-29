HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

PHG stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.