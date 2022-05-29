HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $83.65 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

