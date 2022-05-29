HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.89) to GBX 1,537 ($19.34) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUK opened at $12.94 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

