HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after purchasing an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,651 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 624,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 222,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

