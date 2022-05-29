HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.87%.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.