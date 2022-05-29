HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

