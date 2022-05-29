HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $197.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $197.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

