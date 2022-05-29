HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $148.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

