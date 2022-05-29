HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Latch as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $2.27 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

