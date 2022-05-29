Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilltop were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.82 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

