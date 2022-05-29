Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.