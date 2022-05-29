Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.89 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

