Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,244,662 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.26.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 2,290,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

