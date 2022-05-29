I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 11.8% After Analyst Downgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,108,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

