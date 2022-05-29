IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

