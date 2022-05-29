ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

