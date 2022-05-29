ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.14.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
