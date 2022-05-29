Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 63.1% in May

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,199,120. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,250.33 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

