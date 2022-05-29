Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 63.1% in May

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,199,120. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NARI opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,250.33 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inari Medical (Get Rating)
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

