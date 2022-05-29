Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $998.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ILPT. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

