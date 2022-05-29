Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $25.04. Inogen shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.