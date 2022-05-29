Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $25.04. Inogen shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 133 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
