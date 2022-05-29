Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INZY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke acquired 27,100 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,509.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Axel Bolte acquired 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

