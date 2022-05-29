Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.