Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $58.72

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.72, but opened at $57.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,543 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,920,635. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

