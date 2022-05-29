iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 88,680 shares.The stock last traded at $63.79 and had previously closed at $63.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

