iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,767,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.