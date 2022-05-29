iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

IYC opened at $63.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

