IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of ISO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.