JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 75,140 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $33.64 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

