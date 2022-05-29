JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 79,793 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Hancock Whitney worth $28,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.