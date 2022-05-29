JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,253 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.27. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,114. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

