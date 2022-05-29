JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Neutral

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 94 ($1.18) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 187 ($2.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 85.92 ($1.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.01. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 79.24 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($55,949.72). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,800.

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.