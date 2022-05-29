JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 727,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Kinross Gold worth $28,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,740,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.