JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FBC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

