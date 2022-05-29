JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.94% of NOW worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

