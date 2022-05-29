JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,289 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Yelp worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

YELP stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

