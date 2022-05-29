JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,208 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.84% of Associated Banc worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

