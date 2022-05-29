JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 229,241 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of GT opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.