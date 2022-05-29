JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,737 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.55% of Vericel worth $28,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 333,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vericel by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.