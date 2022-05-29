JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,592 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.14% of NetScout Systems worth $27,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

