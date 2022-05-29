JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Neutral

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.