JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rightmove (LON:RMV) to “Neutral”

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 617 ($7.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.76) to GBX 574 ($7.22) in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.31) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 670.56. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

