Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
