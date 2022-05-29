Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.29 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

