Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of KZIA opened at $6.08 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

