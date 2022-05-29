Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

