Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.