Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Knowles were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 175,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Knowles by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,275,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Knowles by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $19.28 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

