Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,229,641 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.48.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

