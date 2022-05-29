LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.11 on Friday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LCNB by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

