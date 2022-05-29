LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €102.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €102.30 ($108.83) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.24 ($100.26) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.13.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

